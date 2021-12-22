Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) to post ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. Microbot Medical also posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.50) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Microbot Medical.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.36).

Microbot Medical stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94. Microbot Medical has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 4.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBOT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Microbot Medical by 11.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 16,205 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Microbot Medical by 78.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 41,686 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Microbot Medical in the second quarter valued at $318,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Microbot Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 454.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 15,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical, Inc is a pre-clinical medical device company, which engages in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms. The ViRob platform technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot that can be controlled remotely or within the body.

