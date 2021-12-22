Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $76.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Micron Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.16.

NASDAQ MU opened at $90.68 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $101.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.33.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 19th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,035. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 33.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 10.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

