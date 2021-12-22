MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Down to $10.32

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.32, but opened at $10.01. MINISO Group shares last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 3,403 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14 and a beta of -0.01.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $411.91 million during the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 430.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,736,000. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,268,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 85.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 116,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 53,854 shares during the period. Finally, New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. grew its stake in MINISO Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 849,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,653,000 after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares in the last quarter. 14.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

