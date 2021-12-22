Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $2.17 Million Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 546.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period.

HYG opened at $86.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.67 and a 200 day moving average of $87.30. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $85.32 and a 12 month high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

