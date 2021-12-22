Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 564.5% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF stock opened at $298.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.00. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $226.77 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.