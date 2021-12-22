Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Short Interest Update

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 465,600 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the November 15th total of 397,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 186.2 days.

Shares of MRVGF opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. Mirvac Group has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14.

Get Mirvac Group alerts:

About Mirvac Group

Mirvac Group engages in real estate investment, development, third party capital management and property asset management. It operates through the following segments: Office and Industrial, Retail, Residential, and Corporate. The Office and Industrial segment manages the office and industrial property portfolio to produce rental income along with developing office and industrial projects.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mirvac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirvac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.