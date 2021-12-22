Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Short Interest Update

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 465,600 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the November 15th total of 397,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 186.2 days.
Shares of MRVGF opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. Mirvac Group has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14.
About Mirvac Group
