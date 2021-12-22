Mister Car Wash (MCW) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Mister Car Wash (NYSE: MCW):

12/22/2021 – Mister Car Wash was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mister Car Wash Inc. operates car washes. Mister Car Wash Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

12/18/2021 – Mister Car Wash was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mister Car Wash Inc. operates car washes. Mister Car Wash Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

12/15/2021 – Mister Car Wash was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mister Car Wash Inc. operates car washes. Mister Car Wash Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

12/10/2021 – Mister Car Wash had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Mister Car Wash was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mister Car Wash Inc. operates car washes. Mister Car Wash Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

12/9/2021 – Mister Car Wash was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mister Car Wash Inc. operates car washes. Mister Car Wash Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

12/4/2021 – Mister Car Wash was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mister Car Wash Inc. operates car washes. Mister Car Wash Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

12/3/2021 – Mister Car Wash was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mister Car Wash Inc. operates car washes. Mister Car Wash Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

11/25/2021 – Mister Car Wash was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mister Car Wash Inc. operates car washes. Mister Car Wash Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

11/23/2021 – Mister Car Wash was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mister Car Wash Inc. operates car washes. Mister Car Wash Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

11/16/2021 – Mister Car Wash was upgraded by analysts at FIG Partners to a “reduce” rating.

Shares of MCW stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $17.53. The stock had a trading volume of 76,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,938. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCW. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,947,156,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth $209,186,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth $118,292,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth $104,419,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth $76,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

