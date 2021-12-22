Mitchell Capital Management Co. Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $64,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $90.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $177.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.38, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.77 and its 200 day moving average is $81.83. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $92.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

