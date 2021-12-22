Mitchell Capital Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lessened its stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. owned 0.17% of Construction Partners worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 33,811 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $436,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Construction Partners by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Construction Partners by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.86.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Construction Partners had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

