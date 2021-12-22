Mitchell Capital Management Co. Makes New $4.92 Million Investment in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 71,589 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,922,000. Digital Turbine makes up 1.1% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth $687,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Digital Turbine by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 12,031 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Digital Turbine by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth $762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $59.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.86. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $102.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 110.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $310.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Macquarie upgraded Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.63.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.62 per share, with a total value of $154,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.98 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

