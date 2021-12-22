Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 73 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. reduced its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Amundi bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,386,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 609.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after purchasing an additional 734,964 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,456,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,455,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 132,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,717,000 after purchasing an additional 90,985 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ULTA opened at $378.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $389.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.01. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.86 and a 1-year high of $417.85. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $424.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.04.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

