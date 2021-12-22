Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MOBILE TELE-ADR mission is to build a integrated mobile communications world, which will bring people together, enrich their lives and open up new horizons, both at work and at home. They will do this by Anticipating on and understanding of our customers’ needs, employing experienced, qualified and highly motivated personnel, introducing new technologies, and enhancing our company’s development. “

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

NYSE MBT opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is a positive change from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 240,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 14,201 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 177,505 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 22,097 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,182,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,986,000 after purchasing an additional 210,932 shares during the period. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (MBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.