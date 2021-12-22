Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.75 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MOBILE TELE-ADR mission is to build a integrated mobile communications world, which will bring people together, enrich their lives and open up new horizons, both at work and at home. They will do this by Anticipating on and understanding of our customers’ needs, employing experienced, qualified and highly motivated personnel, introducing new technologies, and enhancing our company’s development. “

Shares of NYSE MBT opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $10.07.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 193.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,326,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460,853 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,676,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 195,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 72,209 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 610,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 330,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

