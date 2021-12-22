MobileSmith (OTCMKTS:MOST) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.44

MobileSmith, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOST)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and traded as low as $2.75. MobileSmith shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 36,884 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40.

MobileSmith, Inc engages in the provision of mobile application services. It includes procedure management assistance and operational improvement patient/member-facing mobile application services to the healthcare industry. Its solutions includes Peri Patient Pathways, Peri Access, and Peri NAV. The company was founded by Bob Dieterle on August 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

