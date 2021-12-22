Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Juan Andres Sells 15,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.97, for a total transaction of $4,814,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.68, for a total transaction of $1,378,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $1,360,550.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $1,285,050.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total transaction of $1,411,750.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.60, for a total transaction of $4,209,000.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.40, for a total transaction of $1,592,000.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total transaction of $1,598,100.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total transaction of $1,851,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.01, for a total transaction of $1,365,050.00.

MRNA opened at $268.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $108.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $294.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

