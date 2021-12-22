Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Given a C$13.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Mogo (TSE:MOGO) has been given a C$13.50 price objective by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 211.78% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Mogo stock traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$4.33. The company had a trading volume of 223,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,993. The firm has a market cap of C$330.59 million and a PE ratio of -35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Mogo has a one year low of C$3.93 and a one year high of C$15.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.10.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

