MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) fell 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.74. 1,350,835 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,576,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Several research firms have weighed in on ML. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on MoneyLion in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on MoneyLion in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on MoneyLion in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.19.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.22 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that MoneyLion Inc. will post -43.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in MoneyLion in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at about $96,000.

MoneyLion Company Profile (NYSE:ML)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

