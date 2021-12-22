Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Nokia (NYSE:NOK)

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price target on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nokia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $5.97 on Monday. Nokia has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nokia will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nokia in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nokia in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in Nokia by 25.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Nokia by 123.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Nokia in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

