Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.87 Million Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Atlassian by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $380.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.02. The firm has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of -88.52, a P/E/G ratio of 98.52 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $198.80 and a 12 month high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.28.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

