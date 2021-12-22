Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.77 Million Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. Simon Property Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 127.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.44.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

SPG stock opened at $154.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.37. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.02 and a one year high of $171.12. The stock has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 106.97%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

