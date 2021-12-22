M&T Bank Corp Acquires 3,746 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HPE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $131,951.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,344,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,443 shares of company stock worth $1,916,326. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

HPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

