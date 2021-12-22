M&T Bank Corp Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 21,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.3% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.38.

NYSE:MPC opened at $63.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.42 and a 200-day moving average of $60.91. The company has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.10. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $68.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

