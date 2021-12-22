M&T Bank Corp Increases Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MNST. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. 63.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $92.79 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $80.92 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.02 and a 200 day moving average of $91.65. The firm has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

