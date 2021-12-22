M&T Bank Corp Raises Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 33.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 27.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 10.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $178,345.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $205,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,344 shares of company stock worth $1,087,150 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.75.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $202.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.27. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.74 and a 1-year high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

