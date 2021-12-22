My DeFi Pet (DPET) Achieves Market Cap of $10.90 Million

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for $1.59 or 0.00003250 BTC on popular exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $10.90 million and $5.06 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00056480 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.69 or 0.08128868 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,855.71 or 1.00169769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00073517 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00048211 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002665 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.