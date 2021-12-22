Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 39,456 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Natera worth $7,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Natera by 275.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after acquiring an additional 80,989 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 9.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,241,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 3,830.8% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after buying an additional 99,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 46.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 13,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $207,229.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $109,230.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,678 shares of company stock valued at $13,406,556 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $95.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.82. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.63 and a 1-year high of $129.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.98.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The company had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

