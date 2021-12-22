National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,342 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 67,428 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $65.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.46. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $33.79 and a fifty-two week high of $66.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.76.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 204.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NSA shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.45.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

