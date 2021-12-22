Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.19. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares last traded at $14.17, with a volume of 95,910 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.76. The firm has a market cap of $320.87 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 96.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 175.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 46,663 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the third quarter valued at $920,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the third quarter valued at $547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

