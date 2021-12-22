Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.98

Ncondezi Energy Limited (LON:NCCL) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.98 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01). Ncondezi Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01), with a volume of 400,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £3.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Ncondezi Energy Company Profile (LON:NCCL)

Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of integrated coal fired power plant and mine project in Mozambique. It operates through Solar PV & Battery Storage Project; and Power & Mine Project segments. The company develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Ncondezi Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ncondezi Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.