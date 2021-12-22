Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 177 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Danaher by 47.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,241,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $869,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,777 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 92.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,747,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $472,276,000 after acquiring an additional 841,874 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,784,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 841.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,300,000 after acquiring an additional 683,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,902,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,047,149,000 after buying an additional 635,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR opened at $313.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.35. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHR. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.36.

In other news, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

