Netcall plc (LON:NET) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.37

Netcall plc (LON:NET) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.37 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Netcall’s previous dividend of $0.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

NET opened at GBX 69.09 ($0.91) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £103.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.33. Netcall has a fifty-two week low of GBX 49 ($0.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 89 ($1.18). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 77.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 76.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.30.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.45) price target on shares of Netcall in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

