NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Holdings Boosted by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 472,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,628 shares during the period. NetEase accounts for 1.9% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ninety One North America Inc. owned 0.07% of NetEase worth $40,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,405,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,669,000 after buying an additional 1,275,740 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 8,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 37,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 8,525 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 560,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,804,000 after buying an additional 307,790 shares during the period. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.88.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $97.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.56. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.97 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.77.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 32.25%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

