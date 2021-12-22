New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $239.49 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 285,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,809 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $239,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 22.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 2.2% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in BlackRock by 1.0% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 0.3% during the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in BlackRock by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BLK. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $977.71.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $915.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,831. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $924.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $899.94. The stock has a market cap of $139.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $670.28 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

