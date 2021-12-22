New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $261.60 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,240 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Intuitive Surgical worth $261,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,213,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.06.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $350.18. 6,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,874. The company has a market capitalization of $125.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.09. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.47 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.44.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

