New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $367.11 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,618,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 206,747 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of Chevron worth $367,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after buying an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after buying an additional 4,339,477 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 10,559.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after buying an additional 3,480,692 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,625,932,000 after buying an additional 1,844,030 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.51. The company had a trading volume of 53,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,582,908. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.17. The stock has a market cap of $222.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $119.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist raised their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

