New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $396.35 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,355,181 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 72,932 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $396,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $427,622,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 328.0% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,362,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $521,990,000 after buying an additional 3,343,066 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 261.2% during the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,214,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $488,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047,969 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,488,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1,221.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,506,437 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $174,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,401 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $1,373,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,477 shares of company stock valued at $7,279,628. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.66. 100,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,401,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.88. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $139.27.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.67%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.88.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

