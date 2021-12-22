Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Analysts expect Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to announce $1.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. Nexstar Media Group reported sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year sales of $4.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.08 EPS.

NXST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.78, for a total transaction of $125,912.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 179,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.55, for a total value of $30,647,664.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,475 shares of company stock worth $46,097,434 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.81. 6,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $98.66 and a fifty-two week high of $171.16. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.46%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

