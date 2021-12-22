NEXT 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,937.00 (NEXT)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 22nd. In the last week, NEXT has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One NEXT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT has a market capitalization of $835,564.41 and $1,937.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.47 or 0.00320962 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007448 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

