NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Receives $85.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.25.

NEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

NYSE:NEP traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.04. The company had a trading volume of 347,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,997. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.16.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 98.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,140,723 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $468,906,000 after buying an additional 3,309,086 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,685,631 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $357,791,000 after buying an additional 128,470 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 329.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,033,101 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $231,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,206 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,431,168 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $185,643,000 after purchasing an additional 157,881 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,826 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $156,101,000 after purchasing an additional 234,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

