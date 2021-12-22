Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.77

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.77 and traded as high as $29.91. Nidec shares last traded at $29.91, with a volume of 99,025 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Get Nidec alerts:

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter. Nidec had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 12.80%.

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of small precision, automotive, commercial & industrial motors, electronic & optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, and Nidec Motors & Actuators.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.