NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NKE traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.73. The stock had a trading volume of 40,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,424,077. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,339 shares of company stock worth $41,822,585. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NIKE stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,692 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Wedbush began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.81.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

