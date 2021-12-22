NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE NKE opened at $166.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.39. NIKE has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $263.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 258,339 shares of company stock worth $41,822,585 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NIKE stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,692 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.48.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

