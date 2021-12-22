NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $195.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NKE. Truist Securities started coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush started coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.81.

NKE opened at $166.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.39. The company has a market capitalization of $263.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 258,339 shares of company stock valued at $41,822,585. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

