Ninety One North America Inc. Lowers Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ninety One North America Inc. reduced its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,987 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 66,549 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 3.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 862,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $60,570,000 after purchasing an additional 29,443 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in eBay by 61.9% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 56,681 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,665 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in eBay by 63.4% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,310 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 14,086 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in eBay by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,087 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in eBay by 5.5% in the second quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $276,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,173 shares of company stock valued at $6,202,690. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Guggenheim cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $63.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.19. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

