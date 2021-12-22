Ninety One North America Inc. Raises Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,614 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FCX opened at $39.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.