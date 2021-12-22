Ninety One UK Ltd Increases Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,600,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,126 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for approximately 2.0% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $779,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $425,789,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,756,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,762,000 after buying an additional 884,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,398,000 after purchasing an additional 681,085 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,193,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,770,000 after acquiring an additional 580,099 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 47,638 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total value of $16,434,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total transaction of $6,125,496.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.38.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $352.75 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.97 and a 1-year high of $369.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $126.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $340.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.77.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

