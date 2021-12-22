Ninety One UK Ltd Invests $128.76 Million in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,565,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,763,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Trimble by 47.5% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in Trimble in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Trimble by 87.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $86.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.32 and a 200-day moving average of $85.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $237,303.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TRMB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.