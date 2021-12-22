Ninety One UK Ltd Purchases 23,613 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 555,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 23,613 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.14% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $317,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.4% during the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 109.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.5% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMO opened at $645.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $254.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $627.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $569.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $666.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.42.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

