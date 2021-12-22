Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 17,879 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,822,204 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 17,879 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $409,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,166,888,000 after acquiring an additional 483,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,553,435,000 after acquiring an additional 217,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,423,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,146,330,000 after acquiring an additional 399,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,411,117 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,299,430,000 after buying an additional 238,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,339 shares of company stock valued at $41,822,585 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE opened at $166.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.39. The firm has a market cap of $263.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.48.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

