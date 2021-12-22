Nord/LB Reiterates €15.00 Price Target for Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ)

Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($16.85) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DEQ has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($22.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €22.90 ($25.73) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($24.72) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.34) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €19.59 ($22.01).

DEQ opened at €14.75 ($16.57) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.68. Deutsche EuroShop has a 52 week low of €13.88 ($15.60) and a 52 week high of €21.68 ($24.36). The firm has a market capitalization of $911.31 million and a PE ratio of -8.64.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

